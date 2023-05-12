Realme To Launch Its Narzo N53 Smartphone in India on May 18

Realme keeps coming up with advanced technology gadgets for its users and keeps upgrading their smartphones every now and then. Realme has announced the launch of its "slimmest smartphone," called Realme Narzo N53, in India. The smartphone will be launched on May 18 and the company has already revealed the phone's design ahead of the official launch though a few specifications remain unclear.

This is the second phone under Realme's Narzo N-series within two months. Last month, the company launched the Narzo N55 for Rs 10,999 for the base variant and the new Narzo N53 is expected to be cheaper than the Narzo N55 comsidering the number-naming scheme.

Let's check the price, specs, design of the new Realme Narzo N53.