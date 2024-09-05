Realme P2 Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Design, Key Features, and Specifications

The country's leading mobile phone maker Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone P2 Pro 5G in India soon. The handset will arrive as a successor to the already available Realme P1 5G model. Once launched, Realme P2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on the Flipkart, along with the official Realme India website.

The Realme P2 Pro 5G has been designed to feature a curved display with slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. It may be powered by a Snapdragon chipset but the exact SoC and other details will be revealed on 10 September 2024.