Realme P2 Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Design, Key Features, and Specifications

The country's leading mobile phone maker Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone P2 Pro 5G in India soon. The handset will arrive as a successor to the already available Realme P1 5G model. Once launched, Realme P2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on the Flipkart, along with the official Realme India website.
The Realme P2 Pro 5G has been designed to feature a curved display with slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. It may be powered by a Snapdragon chipset but the exact SoC and other details will be revealed on 10 September 2024.
Realme P2 Pro 5G Launch Date in India
Realme P2 Pro 5G will launch in India on 13 September 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Realme P2 Pro 5G: Key Features and Specifications
The Realme P2 Pro 5G will arrive in a green colorway with a golden frame. It will flaunt a curved display with slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.
It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. However, the exact SoC and other details are yet to be revealed. The phone is confirmed to support 80W wired fast charging, with five minutes of fast charging providing users with one and a half hours of gaming time.
Realme is also launching the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and the Realme Buds N1 in India on 9 September 2024.
