Realme Buds N1 Launch Date in India: Check Design, Features, and Specifications

Realme has confirmed the launch date of its new wireless TWS earbuds in India. The Realme Buds N1 will be launched alongside Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G in the country on 9 September 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already revealed the design, features, and some specifications of the forthcoming Realme Buds N1.
According to official teasers available on the e-commerce platform Amazon and Realme India website, the TWS earbuds are confirmed to offer users a 360-degree spatial audio experience with up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation. The Realme Buds N1 will also feature a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, a charging case with an LED indicator light, and silicone tips with rounded stems. Let us check more details below.
Realme Buds N1 Launch Date in India
Realme Buds N1 will be launched in India on 9 September 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Realme Buds N1: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
The Realme Buds N1 will arrive in a rectangular charging case in a light green colorway. They will support hybrid noise cancellation and spatial audio effects. The battery life of the TWS earbuds is up to 40 hours, and it also has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They appear to have an in-ear design with silicone tips and rounded stems. An LED charging indicator light is present at the bottom of the charging case.
Realme recently introduced the budget-friendly Realme Buds T01 TWS earphones in India. These earbuds carry 13mm dynamic drivers and support AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology. The TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of playback time with the charging case and have an IPX5-rated splash-resistant build.
