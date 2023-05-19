Realme Narzo N53 Launched in India With 50MP Camera: Features, Specs & Price

The tech giant Realme has launched the Relame Narzo N53 in India. The smartphone is the second model in the N series after Narzo N55. Realme Narzo N53 is one of the budget-friendly phones by the company that arrived with a 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh battery, stylish design, and other amazing features.
According to the company, Realme Narzo N53 is one of the sleekest handsets in the Narzo series. Let us read about the features, specs, price, sale date, and other important details of Realme Narzo N53 below.
Realme Narzo N53 Sale Date in India
The Realme Narzo N53 will be available for sale in India from 24 May 2023 on the official website of the company and e-commerce platform Amazon. Currently, Realme is offering a Rs 1000 discount on Realme Narzo N53.
Features and Specifications of Realme Narzo N53
A 6.74-inch large display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 450nits brightness.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.
A single 8 megapixel for selfies and video calling.
A 50 mega pixel primary camera.
Available in feather gold and feather black colors.
A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.
Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.
Powered by Unisoc T612 SoC processor.
4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
What Is the Price of Realme Narzo N53
The price of Realme Narzo N53 is Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)