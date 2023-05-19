Realme Narzo N53 Launched in India With 50MP Camera: Features, Specs & Price

The tech giant Realme has launched the Relame Narzo N53 in India. The smartphone is the second model in the N series after Narzo N55. Realme Narzo N53 is one of the budget-friendly phones by the company that arrived with a 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh battery, stylish design, and other amazing features.

According to the company, Realme Narzo N53 is one of the sleekest handsets in the Narzo series. Let us read about the features, specs, price, sale date, and other important details of Realme Narzo N53 below.