Realme Could Launch Xiaomi’s Mi Band Rival in India by Early 2020

After giving Xiaomi a close fight in the smartphone segment in 2019, Realme is now set to enter the fitness wearable segment next year, which is most likely going to rival Xiaomi’s Mi Band or Mi Watch series.

This revelation was made by Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme via the latest episode of #AskMadhav show on YouTube, where he hinted that the company is currently working on a fitness tracker in India, but did not specify whether the company will launch a fitness band or a smartwatch.

Rivaling Mi Band makes a lot of sense for Realme, this device has been a market leader in the country for multiple quarters now. And the Chinese-owned brand could enter the space with its own version of an affordable fitness band or smartwatch.