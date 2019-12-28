Realme Could Launch Xiaomi’s Mi Band Rival in India by Early 2020
After giving Xiaomi a close fight in the smartphone segment in 2019, Realme is now set to enter the fitness wearable segment next year, which is most likely going to rival Xiaomi’s Mi Band or Mi Watch series.
This revelation was made by Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme via the latest episode of #AskMadhav show on YouTube, where he hinted that the company is currently working on a fitness tracker in India, but did not specify whether the company will launch a fitness band or a smartwatch.
Rivaling Mi Band makes a lot of sense for Realme, this device has been a market leader in the country for multiple quarters now. And the Chinese-owned brand could enter the space with its own version of an affordable fitness band or smartwatch.
"Talking about the fitness band, I will definitely say it is in the works, and you might see one in the first half of 2020," Sheth said.
Talking about Xiaomi, the latest generation fitness device, Mi Band 4 was launched earlier this year for Rs 2,299, and as per the industry figures, it has been a decent success for the brand. This was the first Mi Band to come with an AMOLED display that offers up to 400 nits of brightness.
For protection, it had a tempered glass coating and a single-touch button for navigation. But more importantly, what really worked for Xiaomi with the Mi Band series is its value for money factor, along with a long battery life.
This way, people without any serious fitness routine could keep a track of their sleep, physical activity and didn’t have to splurge on a FitBit or Apple Watch. So, if Realme can rival the Mi Band with its pricing, and feature set, the brand can repeat its results from 2019.
(With IANS inputs)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)