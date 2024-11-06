Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in India on 26 Nov: Expected Specifications & Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India on 26 November 2024 at noon, the company announced. This follows the phone's global debut, that took place on 4 November in China. The Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the company's flagship model.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite, unveiled last month at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, will power the Realme GT 7 Pro, making it the first smartphone in India to feature this processor. The Realme GT 7 Pro will also leverage AI capabilities, including AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.