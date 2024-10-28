Realme GT 7 Pro Launching on 7 November 2024: Check Features and Specifications

Realme has officially confirmed that its newest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, will be launched in China on 4 November 2024. The company also confirmed that the device will make its way to India sometime in November, boasting the title of being the first phone in the country powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of the GT 7 Pro have been revealed through China's TENAA certification, as reported by Gizmochina. The device is expected to feature a large 6.78-inch display, speculated to be a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved panel with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. The display is also said to support an 8T LTPO circuit, enabling a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz, with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is confirmed to be integrated underneath the display.