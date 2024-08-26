Realme GT 7 Pro May be Launched Soon: Check Tipped Features and Specifications

There have been several rumours and leaks regarding the impending Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone. The latest information from a tipster suggests that the phone will launch later this year and has been designed to succeed the already available Realme GT 5 Pro.

The forthcoming smartphone is anticipated to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC processor, which is yet to be released. It may feature a 1.5K resolution BOE X2 display with micro-curved edges on all four sides. It could also get a different brand name, but the tipster did not mention the name of the handset explicitly. The emoji used in the post did, however, imply that it is the Realme GT 7 Pro. Let us read more details below.