Realme GT 7 Pro May be Launched Soon: Check Tipped Features and Specifications

There have been several rumours and leaks regarding the impending Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone. The latest information from a tipster suggests that the phone will launch later this year and has been designed to succeed the already available Realme GT 5 Pro.
The forthcoming smartphone is anticipated to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC processor, which is yet to be released. It may feature a 1.5K resolution BOE X2 display with micro-curved edges on all four sides. It could also get a different brand name, but the tipster did not mention the name of the handset explicitly. The emoji used in the post did, however, imply that it is the Realme GT 7 Pro. Let us read more details below.
Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date
Currently, there is no information about the launch date of Realme GT 7 Pro.
Realme GT 7 Pro: Features and Specifications (Tipped)
According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the following are the features and specifications of the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro.
A BOE X2 display with 1.5K resolution.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.
16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.
More than 6,000mAh capacity battery. The handset will arrive with 100W wired fast charging and may not support wireless charging.
IP68/89-rated build for dust and water resistance.
The smartphone may arrive with both IP68 and IP69 certifications.
Single-point ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for extra security.
The phone camera unit is also expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 3x periscope camera. There won't be any telephoto macro shooter.
