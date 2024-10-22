Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Confirmed in India: Know the Features and Specifications

Realme is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India in mid-November, bringing Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to the Indian market for the first time. The company confirmed the launch through Amazon and select offline retailers, though the exact date remains unannounced.
The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design and specifications. This launch pits Realme against other brands like Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi, all of whom are anticipated to launch devices with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date in India
Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India in mid-November. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company.
Realme GT 7 Pro: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
Leaks suggest the GT 7 Pro will be a powerhouse in terms of performance. AnTuTu benchmark scores, leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix, revealed a score of 3,025,991, surpassing chipsets like MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro.
Other rumored specifications include a Samsung quad micro-curved display with DC dimming and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The device is expected to be 9mm thick and boasts an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. A 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability is also anticipated, according to a report by Gadgets 360.
While the price remains unconfirmed, industry insiders speculate the Realme GT 7 Pro will fall between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000, placing it competitively in the premium smartphone segment. This launch follows the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was not released in India, marking the company's continued push into the high-end market with advanced technology.
