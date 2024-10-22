Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Confirmed in India: Know the Features and Specifications

Realme is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India in mid-November, bringing Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to the Indian market for the first time. The company confirmed the launch through Amazon and select offline retailers, though the exact date remains unannounced.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design and specifications. This launch pits Realme against other brands like Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi, all of whom are anticipated to launch devices with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.