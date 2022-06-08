RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI, RuPay Cards To Get This Feature First

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, 8 June, said it plans to allow credit cards to be linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in order to "further deepen the reach and usage" of the payments system.

"To start with, RuPay credit cards will be enabled with this facility. This arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through UPI platform," the RBI said in a statement released after the bimonthly monetary policy meet.

Currently, UPI only allows you to transfer funds by directly linking your bank accounts (savings or current) or debit cards.

The RBI said it will issue necessary instructions to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) separately, and the facility will be rolled out after the "required system development" is complete.