RBI Allows Linking Credit Cards With UPI, RuPay Cards To Get This Feature First
The RBI also hiked the limit for e-mandate-based recurring payments from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per transaction.
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, 8 June, said it plans to allow credit cards to be linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in order to "further deepen the reach and usage" of the payments system.
"To start with, RuPay credit cards will be enabled with this facility. This arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through UPI platform," the RBI said in a statement released after the bimonthly monetary policy meet.
Currently, UPI only allows you to transfer funds by directly linking your bank accounts (savings or current) or debit cards.
The RBI said it will issue necessary instructions to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) separately, and the facility will be rolled out after the "required system development" is complete.
E-Mandate Limit Hiked to Rs 15,000
In its statement, RBI referred to UPI as the "most inclusive" mode of payment in India.
The interoperability of PPIs or Prepaid Payment Instruments (like cards and wallets) has also facilitated access to the UPI payment system, it said.
"Currently, over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants are onboarded on the UPI platform. In May 2022 alone, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI," RBI said in the statement.
The RBI also hiked the limit for e-mandate-based recurring payments from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per transaction. This means that you can set up recurring payments, that won't require OTPs, for up to Rs 15,000.
At the monetary policy meet on Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the policy repo rate has been increased by 50 basis points to a two-year high of 4.90 percent.
The Standing Deposit Facility rate has been hiked to 4.65 percent, while Marginal Standing Facility stands at 5.15 percent.
