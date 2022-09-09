Quordle 228 Answer, 9 September 2022: Hints, Clues, and Words of the Day
Stuck at Quordle 228? Well, check out the hints below to find out the answer on Friday, 9 September 2022.
Are you looking forward to solve the Quordle 228 Answers on Friday, 9 September 2022? Well, in order to help you keep up your winning streak, we are here to provide you with some fantastic tips and clues that you can use to solve and uncover the Quordle answers on Friday. We will provide the answers for the day at the end of the post for those who, despite our hints and clues, are unable to solve the Quordle 228 challenge.
Players should not lose motivation if it takes them longer to figure out the Quordle 228 answer of the day on Friday. It requires proper brainstorming to find the answers because the terms are not easy to guess. One simple technique to solve the word puzzle quickly is to try to decipher the simpler phrases first, then the more challenging ones, and finally the most complicated ones. See our Quordle 228 hints, clues, and answers below.
Quordle 228: Hints and Clues for Friday, 9 September 2022
The following are some of the hints and clues that will help you to solve the Quordle 228 level on 9 September 2022 easily:
The Quordle 228 words of the day start with the letters - C, P, A, and W.
The four words of the day end with the letters - P, D, E, and H.
None of the four words of the day have a repeated letter.
The first answer of the day is a synonym of the term cluster.
The second word of the day is a unit of mass or weight.
The third word of the day is the synonym of the term passage.
The fourth word of the day is related to a machine that is used for lifting heavy objects.
Quordle 228: Answers for Friday, 9 September 2022
Players who were unable to crack the Quordle level on Friday must not worry about missing the daily score and winning streak. We have got the answer for them. The answers to Quordle 228 on Friday, 9 September 2022, are:
CLUMP
POUND
AISLE
WINCH
