Quordle 116 Words of the Day: Check Hints, Clues, and Answers for 20 May 2022

Quordle is back in the game with extremely difficult words this week. The Quordle 116 words of the day on Friday, 20 May 2022, might sound easy but solving them will be difficult. The words use a different range of letters so one has to think properly before using their chance. It is also important to note that the players will get limited chances to guess the four words of the day so they need to use the hints correctly.

The rules for playing the Quordle word puzzle game are simple. The players have to guess four words daily within limited chances to get the score for the day. One wrong word can lead to a loss in the score so the players need to be very careful. The words of the day for 20 May 2022 are comparatively tricky.