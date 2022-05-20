Quordle 116 Words of the Day: Check Hints, Clues, and Answers for 20 May 2022
Quordle is back in the game with extremely difficult words this week. The Quordle 116 words of the day on Friday, 20 May 2022, might sound easy but solving them will be difficult. The words use a different range of letters so one has to think properly before using their chance. It is also important to note that the players will get limited chances to guess the four words of the day so they need to use the hints correctly.
The rules for playing the Quordle word puzzle game are simple. The players have to guess four words daily within limited chances to get the score for the day. One wrong word can lead to a loss in the score so the players need to be very careful. The words of the day for 20 May 2022 are comparatively tricky.
Quordle 116 answers for today, 20 May 2022, will be easier to solve with the help of hints and clues. We help the players with hints to solve Quordle words of the day regularly.
The words are quite common but there are no repetitive letters in most of the terms. The players are requested to use their chances wisely as one wrong attempt can lead to exhausting the chances.
Quordle 116 Hints and Clues Today: 20 May 2022
Here are a few hints and clues that can help to solve Quordle 116 words of the day on 20 May 2022:
The Quordle 116 words of the day start with the letters Q, D, G, and P.
The answers for today end with the letters L, R, N, and E.
Only one Quordle word of the day has a repetitive letter, the other words use different letters.
All the words of the day on 20 May 2022 have a lot of vowels.
Quordle 116 Words of the Day: Answers for 20 May 2022
It is time for us to reveal the Quordle 116 answers for today, Friday, 20 May 2022. The players who are interested to know the solutions can keep reading.
The words of the day are as follows:
QUAIL
DRIER
GIVEN
PLACE
We hope the hints and the solutions will help the players to solve Quordle 116 words of the day. Now, we should wait to see if the game will provide tough words tomorrow as well.
