Quordle 101 Answers Today: Hints, Clues and Words of the Day for 5 May 2022
Quordle 101: Take a look at a few hints to solve Quordle answer today, 5 May 2022.
Quordle is a word game that is similar to Wordle word puzzle game. The players have to guess four difficult words in Quordle in nine attempts or less. Similar to Wordle, the chances to guess the answers is limited in Quordle as well. This rule makes the game more interesting and exciting for the players. It is time for the players to solve Quordle 101 word of the day today, on Thursday, 5 May 2022. This will help them to add new words to their vocabulary.
Even though Quordle word game is famous for tricking the players with difficult terms, the hints and clues to solve the words of the day make the game easy.
Quordle is considered a more difficult game compared to Wordle so players may require assistance in finding the four words within the limited chances.
It is important to note that the players will have to guess all four words within the limited chances. The ones who are unable to do so, do not get the score.
Quordle 101 Hints and Clues Today: 5 May 2022
Here are a few hints and clues that can assist the players to solve Quordle 101 answer for today, Thursday, 5 May 2022:
Word 1 and 2 begin with the letter S, Word 3 begins with the letter C, and Word 4 begins with the letter B.
Word 1 ends with the letter C, Word 2 ends with the letter K, Word 3 ends with the letter N and Word 4 ends with the letter M.
Word 1 has two vowels, Word 2 has one vowel, Word 3 has two vowels, and Word 4 has two vowels.
These are a few Quordle 101 words of the day hints that do not give away the answer but will also help the players to solve the puzzles on Thursday, 5 May 2022.
Now, it is time for us to give the final answers for Quordle 101 on Thursday, 5 May 2022.
Quordle 101 Solutions Today: 5 May 2022
Here is the list of the Quordle answers that the players should take a look at:
Word 1: SONIC.
Word 2: SHACK.
Word 3: CABIN
Word 4: BROOM
We hope to keep assisting the players with more Quordle solutions the next day so that they can win the scores easily.
