PUBG Mobile Adds New Livik Map: Here’s All You Need to Know
New PUBG ‘Livik’ map gets a monster truck vehicle and short range weapons.
PUBG Mobile players now get a new smaller map in the latest update to the game. The small – 2 km by 2 km – map is called ‘Livik’ and brings to the game new short-range guns and a monster truck vehicle.
The new mode has been specifically launched for smartphone and tablets. This map enables players to have shorter matches across a smaller landscape.
The new PUBG Mobile version 0.19.0 brings with it a new game lobby theme, some tweaks, and bug fixes.
Here’s All You Need to Know About ‘Livik’ Map
‘Livik’ is a smaller map, making it the first-ever battle royale map to have 15-minute matches. A maximum of 52 players are allowed in each match.
The map also offers two new guns, the MK12 burst sniper rifle and a P90 original submachine gun from the Team Deathmatch Arena Mode. These guns are ideal for close to medium range engagements.
The new map also brings an exclusive vehicle suited to the rocky landscape: a monster truck.
The game’s developers have included new and unique landmarks, terrain changes, and themes in this map, different from what the game already has.
There are new additions in the form of waterfalls and hot springs and players can even get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall.
