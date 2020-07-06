PUBG Mobile Adds New Livik Map: Here’s All You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile players now get a new smaller map in the latest update to the game. The small – 2 km by 2 km – map is called ‘Livik’ and brings to the game new short-range guns and a monster truck vehicle.

The new mode has been specifically launched for smartphone and tablets. This map enables players to have shorter matches across a smaller landscape.

The new PUBG Mobile version 0.19.0 brings with it a new game lobby theme, some tweaks, and bug fixes.