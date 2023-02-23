PUBG & BGMI Maker Krafton to Launch New game in India Soon, Details Here

Krafton, the company behind the iconic games like PUBG and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) games is all set to launch a new mobile-specific game in India. Krafton India teased the name of the new game- Road to Valor Empires. Moreover, the Indian CEO of Krafton, Sean Sohn shared the name of the game on his LinkedIn and other social media channels.

The game has been developed by Dreamotion, which was acquired by Krafton in 2021. The developer has also offered similar strategy-action games in India like Ronin: The Last Samurai, Road to Valour: World War II, and GunStrider: Tap Strike.

Dreamotion also released the teaser of Road to Valor Empires on its YouTube channel multiple times in the last few months. The official trailer was released in May 2022. The game highlights mythical characters and players can choose among various characters like Athena (goddess of war), Odin (king of Asgard), Medusa, Manticore, Achilles, and even Valkyries.