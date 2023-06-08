Porsche ‘Sports Car of the Future’ To Be Unveiled Today; Time & Expected Specs

Porsche had revealed earlier that it will be unveiling its new sports car on June 8. The launch of the new sports car is happening exactly 75 years after the German sports car maker got permission to sell the original 356 Roadster. The new model represents the "vision of the sports car of the future," which will play a role in Porsche's anniversary celebrations. The launch event will also be live-streamed from the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen.
It will be an hour-long event during an hour-long event during which lights, music, and choreography will be used to explore five themes: Heritage, Zeitgeist, Performance, Pioneering Spirit, and Dreams.
There's no official confirmation on the car that will make its debut today. The upcoming electric Porsche Boxster is an electric sports car that fits Porsche's vision of the future and since it is a roadster, it is perfect to ve revealed on the 75th birthday of the 1948 356 Roadster.
New Porsche Sports Car Launch Event Date & Time
The live stream of the Porsche launch event will begin at 3:40 PM ET. On 9 June 2023, a day after the big reveal, Porsche will open its “Driven by Dreams. 75 years of Porsche Sports Cars” exhibition for the public at the Porsche Museum, an opportunity for Porsche fans to see the 75-year lineage of Porsche sports cars.
Porsche Sports Car Expected Specs
It was on 8 June 1948 that Ferry Porsche received the general operating permit for 356 Roadster #1. The 356 Roadster had the following features- a rear-mounted, 1.1-liter flat-four Volkswagen engine that made 35 horsepower but weighed 1,289 pounds.
The electric Porsche Boxster is expected to weigh around twice as much as its 75-year-old sibling and will possess comparatively more power. As per the rumors, the electric Boxster will come with a single rear motor and an additional motor at the front to make it all-wheel drive later down the line.
