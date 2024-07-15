Poco M6 Plus 5G: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Poco is expected to launch a new smartphone Poco M6 Plus in India soon. Although, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch date of Poco M6 Plus, several leaks about specs, price, and images of this handset are already doing round on the internet.
The upcoming Poco M6 Plus once revealed will join the Poco M6, which was launched in the country last year. The smartphone has recently been spotted on various benchmarks, including Geekbench of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
According to several online leaks, Poco M6 Plus is expected to arrive with specifications like Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, Android 14-based HyperOS, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB storage variants, and more. Let us check out the other details below.
Poco M6 Plus 5G Launch Date
The launch date of Poco M6 Plus 5G has not been announced by the company yet. Check this space regularly for the latest details.
Poco M6 Plus 5G Price (Expected)
The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be priced starting at around Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at around Rs 14,999. The phone is expected to be available in India soon.
Poco M6 Plus 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Following is the expected list of features and specifications of the forthcoming Poco M6 Plus 5G.
Design and Display: The Poco M6 Plus 5G features a sleek and stylish design with flat edges and a hole-punch display. The phone has a 6.79-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should provide smooth and responsive visuals.
Performance and Battery Life: The Poco M6 Plus 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which is a mid-range chipset that should offer good performance for everyday tasks. The phone will run on the latest version of Android 14, which will provide access to the latest features and security updates. In terms of battery life, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to pack a 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This should provide ample power for all-day use.
Camera: The Poco M6 Plus 5G is rumored to feature a dual camera setup on the back, with a 108-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to have a resolution of 16 megapixels. These cameras should be capable of taking good photos and videos, even in low-light conditions.
Colors: he Poco M6 Plus 5G may be available in black, purple, and silver colour options.
Other Features: The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to come with a number of other features, including an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)