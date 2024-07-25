Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launch Date: Leaked Features & Specifications

Leaked images have surfaced, providing us with an exclusive glimpse into the design of the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition. The rear panel of the device is adorned in a striking crimson shade, reminiscent of Deadpool's iconic suit. The two rear camera modules stand out in black, while the LED flash unit bears the Deadpool logo, adding a touch of authenticity to the design.

Just below the camera unit, the brand name 'Poco' appears in bold yellow letters, accompanied by the words 'special limited edition.' This nod to Wolverine's suit color adds an extra layer of excitement to the phone's overall aesthetic. In the center of the rear panel, Deadpool's figure is partially visible, further enhancing the device's unique charm.

While the design is undoubtedly the star of the show, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is expected to carry over most of the features found in the standard Poco F6 5G. This means it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and run Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.