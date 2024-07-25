Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launch Date: Leaked Features & Specifications

In a thrilling convergence of technology and pop culture, Poco is set to unveil a new variant of Poco F6 5G in India on Friday, 26 July 2024. The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will arrive in the country on the same day as the highly anticipated film 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' This special edition smartphone promises to be a 'collectable' model that pays homage to Marvel's beloved mercenary antihero.
Poco F6 5G was launched in India in May 2024. If reports are to be believed, the forthcoming Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will flaunt the same features and specifications as Poco F6. However, the latest variant will grab the attention of users through its unique design, which includes elements of the characters Deadpool and Wolverine. Let us read in detail about the launch date, features, and specifications of the upcoming Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition.
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launch Date in India
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will be launched in India on Friday, 26 July 2024.
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Leaked images have surfaced, providing us with an exclusive glimpse into the design of the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition. The rear panel of the device is adorned in a striking crimson shade, reminiscent of Deadpool's iconic suit. The two rear camera modules stand out in black, while the LED flash unit bears the Deadpool logo, adding a touch of authenticity to the design.
Just below the camera unit, the brand name 'Poco' appears in bold yellow letters, accompanied by the words 'special limited edition.' This nod to Wolverine's suit color adds an extra layer of excitement to the phone's overall aesthetic. In the center of the rear panel, Deadpool's figure is partially visible, further enhancing the device's unique charm.
While the design is undoubtedly the star of the show, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is expected to carry over most of the features found in the standard Poco F6 5G. This means it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and run Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.
In terms of display, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is likely to feature a 6.67 inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen. The rear camera setup could consist of a 50-megapixel dual-camera system, while a 20-megapixel selfie camera is expected to handle front-facing photography.
Powering the device will be a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging. This ensures that users can stay connected and entertained for extended periods without worrying about running out of juice.
