POCO F5 To be Sold in India From 12 Noon Today; Available on Flipkart

POCO launched their latest F series smartphone- the POCO F5 in India last week. The POCO F5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor and promises flagship-grade performance. Moreover, they have equipped the device with faster LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The day POCO F5 smartphone was launched in India, the company had informed about the sale on Flipkart from 16 May 2023.

After the launch of the smartphone POCO F5, the company confirmed the various specs, design, features, price in India. Let's have a look at these before you decide to buy POCO F5.