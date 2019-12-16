Switching Mobile Operators in India? New TRAI Rules Make it Easy

Mobile signals and call drops are a constant menace in the country, forcing people to switch network operators, hoping for better service.

However, this process till now has been a painful and tedious by itself, which forces people to stick with their existing network, unless the situation gets out of hand.

But from 16 December onwards, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI has set out new rules that are likely to ease the process for users to port their numbers.

The telecom body had issued a notification about the changes few weeks back, and if you’re keen on porting from one network to another, these are the new steps you’ll have to follow.