Switching Mobile Operators in India? New TRAI Rules Make it Easy
Mobile signals and call drops are a constant menace in the country, forcing people to switch network operators, hoping for better service.
However, this process till now has been a painful and tedious by itself, which forces people to stick with their existing network, unless the situation gets out of hand.
But from 16 December onwards, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI has set out new rules that are likely to ease the process for users to port their numbers.
The telecom body had issued a notification about the changes few weeks back, and if you’re keen on porting from one network to another, these are the new steps you’ll have to follow.
In order to switch networks, the user will be assigned a Unique Porting Code (UPC), which will be only given to those who’re eligible for mobile number portability (MNP).
Owing to the changes in the MNP rules, the facility was not available from 10 December to 15 December. So, what are the conditions under which you can avail the MNP service and switch networks?
New MNP Rules from TRAI
- Postpaid users need to clear their bills with their current network operator before requesting change of network
- Switching network will only happen if the user has been active on the current network for over 90 days
- Changing mobile network won’t be possible if you have requested change in ownership of the mobile number
- If your mobile number is part of judiciary hearing or trial, MNP cannot be availed
- UPC will be valid for four days in most parts of the country
- UPC will be active for 30 days in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and other parts of the North East.
But more importantly, TRAI intends to make the turnover of the MNP process faster than before. If a user is requesting MNP within the same circle (or city), their processing will be done in up to three working days. For those migrating to a different circle, their process will be completed within five working days.
These rules apply for those with a personal mobile number. In case you’re on a corporate number, and want to switch network, the person is required to submit an authorisation letter from the company for porting their number.
