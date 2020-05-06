Amid coronavirus pandemic that has pushed office work inside home boundaries globally, half (51 percent) of employees admitted watching more adult content on the same devices they use for work-related purposes, a new report said on Wednesday.Nearly a fifth (18 percent) of workers watch porn on devices provided to them by their employers, with 33 percent admitting to watching adult content on their personal devices that they also use for office work.“This can though potentially lead to malware infections if employees do not pay attention to the resources and websites they visit,” according to the report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. Beware, This New Android Malware is Impossible to Remove Nearly a third (31 percent) of workers said they are spending more of their time working than they did before.However, 46 percent said they have increased the amount of time they spend on a personal activity. The report revealed that it has become harder for workers to separate work and personal activity, especially when it comes to IT.Additionally, 55 percent of workers say they are reading more news now than they were before they started working from home, 60 percent of this activity is done on devices that are used for work.Workers are also developing a habit of using their personal services for working purposes - increasing the potential risks from shadow IT, including the disclosure of sensitive information.Gurgaon MNCs May Have to Work From Home till July End: OfficialFor instance, 42 percent of employees use personal email accounts for work-related matters, and 49 percent admit their usage has increased when working from home, said the report.Meanwhile, 38 percent use personal messengers that have not been approved by their IT departments, with 60 percent of them doing it more often in their new circumstances. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)