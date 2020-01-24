Paytm Acts on Scammers Duping Users, Wants Govt’s Help to Nab Them

Scams have been rampant on apps like Paytm and other digital payment platforms in the country for a while. And it’s about time, these entities did something to help users from avoiding falling into trap of scammers.

Many users have been getting fake messages, saying their wallet account has been suspended owing to lack of KYC done for the same, and by doing this, the scammers end up stealing money from people’s account.

To minimise incidents like this, Paytm claims to have met with officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and CERT-in. The payments bank said it has explained the various phishing and fraudulent mobile phone SMS and call scams affecting digital payments users.