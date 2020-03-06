Yes Bank Crisis: Paytm & PhonePe Get Sarky on Twitter

This week’s Yes Bank crisis has majorly affected payment services across the country, and not allowing debit and credit card users to make transactions from their ATMs.

This situation has brewed into sarcastic tweets between two other payment providers, one of which has been affected by the Yes Bank network going offline.

Paytm Payments Bank, which operates its own banking service in the country, reached out to PhonePe, which heavily relies on Yes Bank for the back-end functioning of its digital payment service.

Paytm and PhonePe shared some sarcastic banter on social media on Friday, where the former asked its competitor to not worry about Yes Bank being non-operational, and invited PhonePe to its UPI platform.