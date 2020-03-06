Yes Bank Crisis: Paytm & PhonePe Get Sarky on Twitter
This week’s Yes Bank crisis has majorly affected payment services across the country, and not allowing debit and credit card users to make transactions from their ATMs.
This situation has brewed into sarcastic tweets between two other payment providers, one of which has been affected by the Yes Bank network going offline.
Paytm Payments Bank, which operates its own banking service in the country, reached out to PhonePe, which heavily relies on Yes Bank for the back-end functioning of its digital payment service.
Paytm and PhonePe shared some sarcastic banter on social media on Friday, where the former asked its competitor to not worry about Yes Bank being non-operational, and invited PhonePe to its UPI platform.
Paytm claimed that its platform has "huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business."
But after an hour, PhonePe gave a witty reply to Paytm, taking its case, and questioning the efficiency of its UPI payment ecosystem. PhonePe tweeted “if your UPI platform was so ‘seamlessly scalable’, we’d have called you ourselves.”
That’s not all, PhonePe took a dig at Paytm and committed itself to its long-term partner, and pointed out that ‘form is temporary, class is permanent.’
Paytm, of course, had to have the last word on this. Paytm tweeted saying it cares for all digital payments users. “Isn’t that the classy thing to do? Goodluck!” tweeted Paytm.
