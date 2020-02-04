Is the Escobar Foldable Phone Another Scam Like Freedom 251?
Notorious Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria has launched a Foldable smartphone dubbed the Escobar Fold 2 which is strikingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
The company has bundled the phone with flagship-level specifications which match the Galaxy Fold at just $399 which is one-fifth of what the actual Samsung Galaxy Fold costs.
Since this bargain seems too good to be true, international media believes this to be a scam.
Remember the Freedom 251 smartphone? The smartphone which was supposedly being sold for Rs 251 in India. Seemingly even that was too good to be true and the whole thing turned out to be a scam.
Another Reddit user believes that there is not even a Fold 1 device and anyone who claims to have received the phone is associated with the scam.
Some customers who ordered the Fold 1 online have had their refunds declined which forced them to dispute the transaction with their respective credit card companies.
Be as it may, Escobar Inc is still accepting orders for the Escobar Fold 2 which is retailing on the website at $399. However, we recommend you stay away from this possible scam unless you have money to squander.
