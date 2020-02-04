Is the Escobar Foldable Phone Another Scam Like Freedom 251?

Notorious Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria has launched a Foldable smartphone dubbed the Escobar Fold 2 which is strikingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The company has bundled the phone with flagship-level specifications which match the Galaxy Fold at just $399 which is one-fifth of what the actual Samsung Galaxy Fold costs.

Since this bargain seems too good to be true, international media believes this to be a scam.