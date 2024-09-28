Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Launched in India: Details Here

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G made its Indian debut in July alongside other models. However, the company has unveiled the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition, drawing inspiration from his World Collection in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. Notably, this special edition smartphone seeks to highlight India's rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.
The rear panel of the phone has an enhanced design that draws inspiration from the country's artistic traditions, specifically Mughal floral motifs, and embroidery techniques from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The patterns are influenced by Zardozi and Parsi Gara embroidery, using a black and gold color scheme. Black is said to signify beauty and versatility, while gold represents luxury and grandeur, reflecting the spirit of Indian celebrations.
Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Launch Date in India
Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition was launched in India on 27 September 2024.
Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Price in India
Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB Variant.
Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Sale and Availability
Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition will be available for sale from 3 October 2024. Customers can purchase the handset from the company’s official site, Flipkart, and retail outlets.
Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition: Features and Specifications
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz FHD+AMO Quad-curved panel with 1200nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, which is more efficient than the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC on the Reno 11 5G.
The phone also has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, dual SIM support, IR Blaster, Bluetooth v5.4, and more. The phone's rear panel has an enhanced design that draws inspiration from the country's artistic traditions, specifically Mughal floral motifs and embroidery techniques from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The OPPO Reno 12 5G has an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a 50MP JN5 sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.
The Reno 12 Pro 5 operates ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and offers three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.
Other features of the handset include dual sim, IP65 rating, Bluetooth v5.4, AI features, and IR Blaster.
The Reno 12 Pro 5G Limited Edition is currently available for pre-orders at the moment. The new phone is expected to be a great option for those looking for a more affordable and authentic smartphone with a distinctive design.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)