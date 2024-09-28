Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Launched in India: Details Here

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G made its Indian debut in July alongside other models. However, the company has unveiled the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition, drawing inspiration from his World Collection in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. Notably, this special edition smartphone seeks to highlight India's rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

The rear panel of the phone has an enhanced design that draws inspiration from the country's artistic traditions, specifically Mughal floral motifs, and embroidery techniques from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The patterns are influenced by Zardozi and Parsi Gara embroidery, using a black and gold color scheme. Black is said to signify beauty and versatility, while gold represents luxury and grandeur, reflecting the spirit of Indian celebrations.