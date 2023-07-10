Oppo Reno 10 Series To Be Launched in India Today: Features, Specs, and More

The tech giant Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno 10 series in India on Monday, 10 July 2023. Three different models, including Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, will reportedly arrive in the country under the Reno 10 series.
Prior to the official launch event, the company has already released some teasers confirming some features and specifications of the smartphone. Let us check out some of the confirmed features, specs, and other details of the forthcoming Oppo Reno 10 5G series.
Expected Features and Specs of the Oppo Reno 10 Series
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of the soon to be launched Oppo Reno 10 series in India.
A 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera system may include a a 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, 8 megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, a 64 megapixel periscope lens, and a 32 megapixel selfie camera.
According to Geekbench, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while the Reno 10 Pro is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.
The Reno 10 series may run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 on top.
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ may have a storage of 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage while the Reno 10 Pro may arrive with 12 GB Ram variant.
The series may be equipped with a 4700mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
Expected Price of Oppo Reno 10 Series
According to several online leaks, the expected price of the basic model Oppo Reno 10 is Rs 38,999. The top-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ may arrive at a price of Rs 59,999 and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro may be available at Rs 44,999. The exact price of the Oppo Reno 10 series has not been unveiled by the company yet.
Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Date and Time
The Oppo Reno 10 Series will be launched at 12 pm on Monday. The live streaming of the event may be available on the official YouTube channel of the company.
