Oppo K12x 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Design, and Colors

Tech giant Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone Oppo K12x 5G in India soon. If reports are to be believed, the handset will arrive in the country as a rebranded version of OnePlus Nord CE 4. The upcoming Oppo K12x 5G will feature a number of professional-grade features, including a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
According to the company, the Oppo K12x 5G will also support Splash Touch technology, which will make it possible for users to operate the phone even with wet hands. Oppo K12x 5G is already available in China but the Indian variant appears to be slightly different from its Chinese counterpart. Let us read in detail about the launch date, key features, specifications, and other more about the forthcoming Oppo K12x.
Oppo K12x 5G Launch Date in India
Oppo K12x 5G will be launched in India on Monday, 29 July 2024.
Oppo K12x 5G: Design and Color
According to the official teasers shared by the company, the forthcoming Oppo K12x 5G appears to be similar in design as OnePlus Nord CE 4, suggesting that the handset may be a rebranded version. It is confirmed that the smartphone will be available in two color options, including Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet.
Oppo K12x 5G: Features and Specifications
A 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Sleek and elegant design, measuring 7.68mm in thickness and weighs 186g.
The display has a centered hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera, while the volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge.
For extra protection, the display will arrive with twice-reinforced Panda Glass.
The smartphone will boast MIL-STD-810H military standard certification for durability.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.
Splash Touch technology, which allows users to use the phone even with wet hands.
IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
The company has confirmed that the handset will arrive with air cushion armour case out-of-the-box for further protection.
The Oppo K12x 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system that consists of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The main sensor is capable of capturing stunning photos and videos, while the depth sensor helps to create a natural bokeh effect. The phone also features a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
The phone will also feature a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. It has been designed to offer exceptional performance in areas such as durability, performance, and battery life.
The handset will arrive with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
AI Linkboost technology that allows the handset to support Dual View Video feature.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
