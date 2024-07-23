Oppo K12x 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Design, and Colors

Tech giant Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone Oppo K12x 5G in India soon. If reports are to be believed, the handset will arrive in the country as a rebranded version of OnePlus Nord CE 4. The upcoming Oppo K12x 5G will feature a number of professional-grade features, including a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to the company, the Oppo K12x 5G will also support Splash Touch technology, which will make it possible for users to operate the phone even with wet hands. Oppo K12x 5G is already available in China but the Indian variant appears to be slightly different from its Chinese counterpart. Let us read in detail about the launch date, key features, specifications, and other more about the forthcoming Oppo K12x.