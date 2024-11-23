Oppo Find X8 Pro Launched: Know the Features, Price, and Specifications

Oppo has launched its Find X8 Pro flagship smartphone in India, marking the return of the X series to the country after several years. Notably, previous models like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra did not launch in India. The device debuted alongside the Oppo Find X8 in Bali yesterday.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro boasts a range of flagship features, including a quad-camera setup powered by Hasselblad and a suite of new AI features. It is also the first phone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.