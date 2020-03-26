Here’s Why Online Grocers Still Can’t Deliver Despite Clearance

On 25 March, several e-commerce companies met with Indian government officials seeking clearance for their agents to be able to deliver groceries online to customers. Groceries have been classified as essential commodities and online grocers fall into that category. Yet, their delivery agents were being stopped by authorities.

The police have cleared "curfew" passes for the delivery agents of online grocers to carry on their duties amid the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Yet deliveries are significantly delayed or not possible at all in several cities.