OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Likely To Launch in India Soon – Features and Specs Here
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to arrive in India soon. Check details here.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India: The tech giant 'OnePlus' is expected to launch its most awaited smartphone 'OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G' in India soon. According to several sources, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone has been recently spotted on the Indian website of OnePlus, which suggests that the handset might arrive in the Indian markets shortly.
Besides, the company is also anticipated to launch OnePlus Nord CE 3 in the country soon as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2. According to tipsters, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone might arrive with a triple rear camera setup enclosed in two large circular camera modules.
Let us read about the expected features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India below.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped To Launch in India: Expected Features and Specifications
A 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen
A side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
8GB RAM and 256GB storage
A 5,000mAh battery with wireless and 67W fast charging capability.
A 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup
A 2 megapixel sensor
16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling
Since there is no information available on the exact launch date, features, and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India, users must take the details with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcements.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone in India.
