OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Likely To Launch in India Soon – Features and Specs Here

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India: The tech giant 'OnePlus' is expected to launch its most awaited smartphone 'OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G' in India soon. According to several sources, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone has been recently spotted on the Indian website of OnePlus, which suggests that the handset might arrive in the Indian markets shortly.

Besides, the company is also anticipated to launch OnePlus Nord CE 3 in the country soon as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2. According to tipsters, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone might arrive with a triple rear camera setup enclosed in two large circular camera modules.

Let us read about the expected features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India below.