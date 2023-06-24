OnePlus Nord Buds 2R To Launch On 5 July; Check Design, Specs, Price Here

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the design, specs, price, and features of the soon to-be-launched OnePlus Nord Buds 2R

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds 2R in India and they have also announced the specific date of launch. As per the details revealed by the company, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be launched in India on July 5. The upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will be cheaper than the earlier launched OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Though the specifications of the buds have not been out yet, MySmartPrice has exclusively revealed the design via the leaked retail box last month.

Nord Buds 2R Price in India

The upcoming OnePlus Buds 2R will be available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, and selected partner outlets. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R product listing on Amazon and Flipkart confirms the design and colour options. They may be priced for Rs. 2000.

Nord Buds 2R: Specifications & Design

The Nord Buds 2R might not offer ANC support.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 came with a 12.4mm Titanium driver and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They had OnePlus Fast Pair support, a 25db active noise cancellation, dual microphones, low latency of 94ms, and touch controls for calls and music control. The Nord Buds 2 have Bluetooth v5.3 support, Bass Wave Enhancement algorithm, and Dolby Atmos support.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer up to 7 hours of battery life with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC on. These earbuds offer 36-hour battery life with case when ANC is off and 27-hour battery life with ANC on.

As per the product page listing, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will have an in-ear design and they will be available in Blue and Black colour options. The Amazon listing will reveal more details of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R on 27 and 29 June.

Topics:  OnePlus 

