OnePlus Nord Buds 2R To Launch On 5 July; Check Design, Specs, Price Here

The Nord Buds 2R might not offer ANC support.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 came with a 12.4mm Titanium driver and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They had OnePlus Fast Pair support, a 25db active noise cancellation, dual microphones, low latency of 94ms, and touch controls for calls and music control. The Nord Buds 2 have Bluetooth v5.3 support, Bass Wave Enhancement algorithm, and Dolby Atmos support.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer up to 7 hours of battery life with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC on. These earbuds offer 36-hour battery life with case when ANC is off and 27-hour battery life with ANC on.

As per the product page listing, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R will have an in-ear design and they will be available in Blue and Black colour options. The Amazon listing will reveal more details of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R on 27 and 29 June.