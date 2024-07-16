OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Today: Expected Features, Specifications, and Live Stream

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch: Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch a new smartphone OnePlus Nord 4 in India today on Tuesday, 16 July at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024. The event will take place in Milan, Italy. In addition, the Chinese smartphone maker will also launch OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R.
Although, the company hasn't revealed the exact features and specifications of OnePlus Nord 4, a new leak has revealed the full specifications of the forthcoming smartphone. Let us read in detail below.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Date
OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched in India today on 16 July 2024.
OnePlus Nord 4 Price
As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at Rs 27,999. However, the Nord 4's original price is likely to be around Rs 31 to 32,000, and the company is expected to provide some launch offers to bring the price under Rs 30,000.
OnePlus Nord 4: Features and Specifications (Expected)
There have been a number of leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. The latest news has been shared by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter) which reveals the full specifications.
Display: According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to come with a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels. This display is expected to offer a peak brightness of 2150 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Processor and Storage: The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, which is expected to offer improved performance and efficiency over the previous generation. It is also expected to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which will provide fast data transfer speeds.
Camera: The OnePlus Nord 4 camera could also feature a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There could also be a 16MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls on the front.
Battery: The OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to pack a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. This will allow users to quickly charge their phone when they need it most.
Software: The phone is likely to run on the latest version of OxygenOS on top of Android 14. OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord 4 will come with four years of Android updates and six years of security patch updates, making the phone future-proof till at least Android 18.
Other Features: The phone also features a fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, an alert slider, an 0809 AAC linear motor, 17,900 millimeters of cooling technology, and an IR blaster.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?
The OnePlus Nord 4 launch event will be live streamed at 6:30 pm IST across all OnePlus social media platforms. To enjoy the live streaming of OnePlus Nord 4, click here.
