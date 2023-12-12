OnePlus Community Sale 2023: Get Up To Rs 17,000 Discount on Devices; Details

OnePlus Community Sale 2023: Tech giant OnePlus has started a community sale on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. During this sale, people can avail amazing discounts on OnePlus devices like smartphones, tablets, earbuds, Smart TVs, and other gadgets. The last date of the OnePlus Community Sale 2023 is 17 December.
In addition to flat discounts, the Chinese tech player is offering exciting bank offers to the community users. Also, there is an exchange offer available to the users. If you are using an old OnePlus phone, you can exchange it for a new smartphone and take advantage of extra benefits.
Let us check out OnePlus Community Sale 2023 discounts, offers, benefits, and more below.
When Will the OnePlus Community Sale 2023 Start?
The OnePlus Community Sale 2023 has started and is offering exciting benefits and offers.
When Will the OnePlus Community Sale 2023 End?
The OnePlus Community Sale 2023 will end on 17 December.
OnePlus Community Sale 2023: Offers and Discounts on Devices
OnePlus Community Sale 2023 is providing amazing discounts and offers on following devices.
OnePlus 10T 5G: The original price of OnePlus 10T 5G is Rs 54,999. However, during the sale this handset will be available at a discount of Rs 12000. OneCard and ICICI Bank card users can get an additional discount of Rs 5000.
OnePlus 10 Pro: The original price of OnePlus 10 Pro (8GB+128GB) is Rs 66,999. During the community sale, users can get this handset at a discounted price of Rs 44,999. The smartphone is applicable to Rs 17000 discount. OneCard and ICICI Bank card users can get an additional discount of Rs 5000.
OnePlus 10R 5G: During the community sale, OnePlus 10R 5G (8GB RAM+128GB) will be available at discount of Rs 7,000. The handset is also applicable to an exchange offer of Rs 32,000.
OnePlus Pad: During the OnePlus Community Sale 2023, the OnePlus Pad will be available at a discounted price of Rs 30,499. This includes the bank and other discounts also.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 during the OnePlus Community Sale 2023.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: During the OnePlus Community Sale 2023, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available at a price of Rs 7,999.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2: The discounted price of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is Rs 1,599 during the OnePlus Community Sale 2023.
OnePlue Bullet Z2 Wireless: During the OnePlus Community Sale 2023, the OnePlue Bullet Z2 Wireless will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,349.
OnePlus accessories: There will be huge discounts on OnePlus accessories like phone cases, charging cables, power adapters, and more during the OnePlus Community Sale 2023. The starting price is Rs 399.