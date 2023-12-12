OnePlus Community Sale 2023: Get Up To Rs 17,000 Discount on Devices; Details

OnePlus Community Sale 2023: Tech giant OnePlus has started a community sale on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. During this sale, people can avail amazing discounts on OnePlus devices like smartphones, tablets, earbuds, Smart TVs, and other gadgets. The last date of the OnePlus Community Sale 2023 is 17 December.

In addition to flat discounts, the Chinese tech player is offering exciting bank offers to the community users. Also, there is an exchange offer available to the users. If you are using an old OnePlus phone, you can exchange it for a new smartphone and take advantage of extra benefits.

Let us check out OnePlus Community Sale 2023 discounts, offers, benefits, and more below.