OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and Price

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is expected to feature 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter with support for LHDC 5.0 codec. It has a maximum noise cancellation system of 50dB, which is twice as clear as the outgoing model. The earbuds also offer 43 hours of battery life, which is approximately 4 hours more than the Buds Pro 2.

According to a report by Smart Prix, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may result in up to five hours of music playback after a 10 minute charge. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is also said to come with IP55 splash and dust resistance.

The TWS earbuds may flaunt a premium finish thanks to the new vegan leather touch. They will come with Bluetooth version 5.4 that may allow the earbuds to offer ultra-low latency audio at just 94 milliseconds.

