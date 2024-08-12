OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and Price

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch: There have been a lot of rumors about the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for quite some time now. However, the company has not confirmed the launch of these earbuds yet. If online leaks and tips are to be believed, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will arrive in India sometime this week.
The first hint about the launch of the earbuds came from a leaked post by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to the post, OnePlus will launch new TWS earbuds in India as early as this week. Although, the company has not officially confirmed the news, but the leaked post has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans. The upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may arrive as successors to the already available OnePlus Buds Pro 2. However, the former may have a major design change.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch Date in India
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may be launched in India this week. However, the exact launch date is awaited. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is expected to feature 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter with support for LHDC 5.0 codec. It has a maximum noise cancellation system of 50dB, which is twice as clear as the outgoing model. The earbuds also offer 43 hours of battery life, which is approximately 4 hours more than the Buds Pro 2.
According to a report by Smart Prix, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may result in up to five hours of music playback after a 10 minute charge. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is also said to come with IP55 splash and dust resistance.
The TWS earbuds may flaunt a premium finish thanks to the new vegan leather touch. They will come with Bluetooth version 5.4 that may allow the earbuds to offer ultra-low latency audio at just 94 milliseconds.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).