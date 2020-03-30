OnePlus 8 Series Online Launch Event Confirmed for 14 April
OnePlus is going ahead with its launch event for the eighth generation devices from the company, which will be taking place on 14 April. The company has confirmed it will be hosting an online-only event to globally showcase the products to the public. The live stream will most likely be available through its YouTube channel.
The company shared this tweet on its official account sometime back:
The development comes few days after Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus said they can’t delay the launch any further, which has been pushed back three times already.
The launch date coincides with the day when India comes out of its nationwide lockdown.
More importantly, OnePlus partners with Amazon in India to sell its phones, and for the duration of the lockdown, the online shopping giant has been ordered to sell essential goods only, which doesn’t include smartphones.
So it remains to be seen how OnePlus plans on selling its products, since shipping of goods is likely to be prohibited for weeks, if not months to come.
The OnePlus 8 series is going to include two devices this year as well. We’ve already come across various leaks and the company itself has shared details about what consumers can expect from these phones.
The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro phone will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, come packing with Snapdragon 865 processor, that supports 5G connectivity.
The phone is expected to offer water resistant rating IP68 for the first time, and also let you charge wirelessly. All these upgrades are going to bump up the price of the phone.
As for the OnePlus 8, it’ll get some design changes, sport a triple rear camera setup and come loaded with a bigger battery. We’ll know more about both these phones on the launch date and how the company plans on selling them in the country.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)