OnePlus 8 Series Online Launch Event Confirmed for 14 April

More importantly, OnePlus partners with Amazon in India to sell its phones, and for the duration of the lockdown, the online shopping giant has been ordered to sell essential goods only, which doesn’t include smartphones.

So it remains to be seen how OnePlus plans on selling its products, since shipping of goods is likely to be prohibited for weeks, if not months to come.

The OnePlus 8 series is going to include two devices this year as well. We’ve already come across various leaks and the company itself has shared details about what consumers can expect from these phones.