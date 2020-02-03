OnePlus 8 Series May Finally Support Wireless Charging This Year

OnePlus was one of the first brands to support fast charging for its devices, but most brands have now caught them in the race, with companies now able to support fast charging speeds with up to 65 watts power or even more.

So, could this force OnePlus to switch its attention to the next generation standard of charging i.e. wireless? Reports this week give us strong indications of that.

The company, known for its flagship-spec phones for under Rs 50K has reportedly joined hands with the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), opening up the gates for OnePlus phones to finally get wireless-charging support.

The news about OnePlus joining WPC could imply that the upcoming 8 Series of phones from the company could be their first devices to support wireless charging.