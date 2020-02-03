OnePlus 8 Series May Finally Support Wireless Charging This Year
OnePlus was one of the first brands to support fast charging for its devices, but most brands have now caught them in the race, with companies now able to support fast charging speeds with up to 65 watts power or even more.
So, could this force OnePlus to switch its attention to the next generation standard of charging i.e. wireless? Reports this week give us strong indications of that.
The company, known for its flagship-spec phones for under Rs 50K has reportedly joined hands with the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), opening up the gates for OnePlus phones to finally get wireless-charging support.
The news about OnePlus joining WPC could imply that the upcoming 8 Series of phones from the company could be their first devices to support wireless charging.
And this post below says that an Amazon affiliate list mentions the name OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which means the launch date is not far away. It can’t be a co-incidence that OnePlus joins WPC and within a few days, we get to hear more about the company’s phones being listed through its exclusive online partner.
OnePlus was one of the few brands that was apprehensive about offering support for wireless charging. We’ve seen Samsung, Huawei, and even Apple join the ranks of WPC, but OnePlus has taken its own sweet time.
In fact, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau has previously claimed that OnePlus will only support wireless charging when it can offer fast charging like its Warp technology.
Back in 2018, Lau was asked about the possibility of OnePlus offering wireless chargers, to which he said “we’re are working to make wireless charging as fast as our patented fast charging”. In addition to this, Lau said the feature is going to bump up the size of the device, which is not ideal for buyers.
Hopefully, the fact that OnePlus is joining WPC suggests their fast charging tech is now being integrated with wireless charging. And if so it would be interesting to check out the next OnePlus phone.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )