OnePlus CEO Confirms 8 Series to Support 5G, to Get Costlier

Considering the 7T Pro crossed the Rs 55K bracket in 2019, one can expect the OnePlus 8 Pro devices to cost more than Rs 60,000 across different markets. The price bump also factors in the additional support for wireless charging, the first OnePlus series to offer the feature.

The company has already confirmed that its upcoming phone series will sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will support up to 12GB RAM and storage offerings of 128 and 256GB. In terms of the camera, OnePlus 8 will come with a triple sensor set up of 48 megapixel, 16 megapixel and 2 megapixel and a front-facing camera.

It'll get a battery unit bigger than 4000mAh and expected to support 50W fast charging.

As always there will be a lot of excitement around these OnePlus phones but with 5G network unlikely to make its way to the consumers before 2022, because of which we’re not sure if the brand will be able to justify a big price bump for the Indian market.