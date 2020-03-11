OnePlus CEO Confirms 8 Series to Support 5G, to Get Costlier
OnePlus on Wednesday has confirmed that its entire 8 Series lineup which includes the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and rumoured to launch 8 Lite will support the upcoming connectivity network. This was announced by Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus via this tweet.
“This is a milestone both for OnePlus and our users. We’re proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to have full 5G line up for our next launch,” Lau said via a company statement.
Reports suggest OnePlus is going to have an early launch for the 8 series this year, expected to host its event sometime between late March or mid-April. This development also makes it clear that OnePlus will be using the latest Snapdragon 865 processor for its devices, which also could jack up the prices of its phones this year.
Considering the 7T Pro crossed the Rs 55K bracket in 2019, one can expect the OnePlus 8 Pro devices to cost more than Rs 60,000 across different markets. The price bump also factors in the additional support for wireless charging, the first OnePlus series to offer the feature.
The company has already confirmed that its upcoming phone series will sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will support up to 12GB RAM and storage offerings of 128 and 256GB. In terms of the camera, OnePlus 8 will come with a triple sensor set up of 48 megapixel, 16 megapixel and 2 megapixel and a front-facing camera.
It'll get a battery unit bigger than 4000mAh and expected to support 50W fast charging.
As always there will be a lot of excitement around these OnePlus phones but with 5G network unlikely to make its way to the consumers before 2022, because of which we’re not sure if the brand will be able to justify a big price bump for the Indian market.