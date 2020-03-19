Are Ola & Uber Doing Enough to Tackle Your Coronavirus Concerns?

Ola says drivers have been given hand sanitisers and face masks for everyone's safety. It says it has trained its drivers on best practices of personal and cab hygiene and keeps them posted with the latest guidelines to be followed by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

If a driver notices flu-like symptoms, they have been asked to immediately reach out to Ola's 24x7 partner care helpline. Those affected have also been advised to self quarantine or reach out for medical assistance.

Ola is also asking its passengers to use sanitisers and thoroughly wash their hands after a ride as they would have come in contact with surfaces like door-handles, seat belts etc. They've also asked riders to not dispose of any tissues inside the cab.

If you have taken a ride with Ola in the last seven days and have tested positive for COVID-19 or displaying symptoms, the company wants you to contact the customer care or in-app support system.

And if a driver tests positive, all the customers who have taken a ride with the driver will be contacted by Ola and their details will be shared with concerned authorities.