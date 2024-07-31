Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming?

Tech giant Nothing is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, in India today on 31 July 2024. The handset will be a new addition to the already available Nothing Phone 2a, which arrived in the country only a few months back. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already shared a teaser image of the upcoming device, which looks like a modified version of the Nothing Phone 2a with a dual-tone finish.

Nothing has confirmed that the forthcoming Plus variant will be equipped with 50 MP camera system, including two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel front camera. Ideally, Plus monikers arrive with a bigger display, however, the official teasers suggest that the company has specifically upgraded performance and other areas. Let us read details below.