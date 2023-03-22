Nokia C12 Pro With Android 12 Launched in India: Check Price & Full Specs Here

HMD Global has launched their new smartphone C12 Pro in India which is a budget-friendly smartphone. This smartphone will be available in two storage configurations and three colour options. The Nokia C12 Pro is powered by an octa-core chipset and has been launched in India with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and an 8-megapixel rear camera. This budget-entry mobile is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 chipset and comes with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Let's know the price, features, full specs of the newly launched Nokia C12 pro in India.