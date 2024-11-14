Noise Buds Trooper Launched at Rs 999: List of Key Features and Specifications

The Noise Buds Trooper boasts a long battery life, providing up to 45 hours of total playtime. Its Instacharge Technology allows for 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

Additional features include Hyper Sync connection technology for quick pairing, a 40ms low latency mode, and an IPX5 splash resistance rating.

The Noise Buds Trooper is available in four colors, including Knight Black, Mighty White, Fiery Yellow, and Storm Grey. The earbuds are currently available on the Noise website and on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 999.