Noise 4 Wireless Headphones Launched in India: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Noise, a renowned tech giant, has unveiled its latest flagship wireless headphones, the Noise 4, expanding its impressive lineup of wireless audio devices. Designed with comfort in mind, the Noise 4 features a foldable design that adapts to various lifestyles and preferences. Equipped with powerful 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver exceptional audio performance and deep, resonating bass.
With a single charge, the Noise 4 offers an impressive 70 hours of playtime, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks for extended periods without interruption. The headphones are further enhanced with AI-Enhanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which effectively filters out ambient noise during calls, providing crystal-clear communication even in noisy environments.
For those seeking a truly immersive gaming experience, the Noise 4 comes equipped with Instacharge technology, providing up to 300 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, the headphones boast an ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, ensuring precise audio synchronization for a seamless gaming experience.
The Noise 4 also offers Dual-Device Pairing, allowing users to effortlessly connect the headphones to multiple devices simultaneously. This feature is ideal for individuals who frequently switch between their smartphone, tablet, and laptop. With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, the headphones offer enhanced connectivity, extended range, and faster transmission speeds.
The Noise 4 Wireless Headphones are designed with durability in mind, carrying an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance. This makes them perfect for workouts, outdoor activities, and everyday use. The headphones feature a premium finish and ergonomic fit, ensuring maximum comfort during extended wear.
Available in two captivating colors, Carbon Black and Calm Beige, the Noise 4 Wireless Headphones are priced at a special launch price of Rs 2,499. Customers can enjoy an additional Rs. 200 off when purchasing from the company's website. The headphones will be available for purchase starting from 12 July 2024 on gonoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.
