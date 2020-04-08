Netflix Improves Parental Controls: Profiles Can Be Locked by PINs

Netflix today announced a slew of new and improved parental control measures that give parents more control over what their kids are watching.

Parents can now protect individual profiles with a Personal Identification Number (PIN). This means that kids can no longer open their parents’ profiles and watch age-restricted titles. It also means that parents can keep their viewing history private.

The feature has another benefit. If you share your account with a friend, they will no longer be able to use your profile and disrupt your viewing history and Netflix’s “For You” algorithm.