Netflix Improves Parental Controls: Profiles Can Be Locked by PINs
Netflix today announced a slew of new and improved parental control measures that give parents more control over what their kids are watching.
Parents can now protect individual profiles with a Personal Identification Number (PIN). This means that kids can no longer open their parents’ profiles and watch age-restricted titles. It also means that parents can keep their viewing history private.
The feature has another benefit. If you share your account with a friend, they will no longer be able to use your profile and disrupt your viewing history and Netflix’s “For You” algorithm.
They can remove individual series or films, after which the blocked titles will not show up anywhere in that profile. Moreover, parents further have the ability to turn off the autoplay feature in their kids' profiles.
This is a great feature for parents who want to restrict their kids' screen time and make sure they don't sneak in that extra episode each night before going to bed.
Netflix says that these features have been introduced based on feedback from its members all over the world.
The features have also been introduced keeping in mind that a lot of children around the world are staying home now as schools are shut due to coronavirus.
This means that the time being devoted to OTT platforms like Netflix has gone up drastically.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)