No More Free Trials For Signing Up With Netflix in India
If you’ve been planning to sign up with Netflix in the coming days, chances are you won’t be given the option to take a free trial for a month. This has been reportedly confirmed by the company, which also mentioned that instead of a free trial, users will be asked to pay a minimum amount of Rs 5 to view content from the platform.
As per this Livemint report, the option is currently being tested in the country, and won’t be available to all the users signing up with Netflix. In fact, the company has been quoted saying the special offer is more like a marketing promotion, which is likely to help the platform reach more people across the country.
“This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely, the company was quoted as saying in the report.
Basically, if a user pays Rs 5 he/she will be able to access all the content (movies, features, TV series) available to a regular member on the platform.
However, it’s worth noting the special offer is limited to the first month, and after that, you’ll have to sign up with Netflix for its Mobile, Basic, Standard or Premium plan. The company’s plans in India are priced starting from Rs 199 and allows people to access content through single or multiple devices in varied screen resolution.
Netflix has created shows like Sacred Games and Bard of Blood with help from Indian production houses but ensuring it has marketable value abroad. As per the latest industry figures, Netflix has got over 1.2 million users as of March 2019, which is not bad for a paid streaming platform in the country.
It’s a mix of a smart pricing strategy and local content that has helped Netflix pick up higher stakes in the crowded Indian streaming market since last year.
