No More Free Trials For Signing Up With Netflix in India

If you’ve been planning to sign up with Netflix in the coming days, chances are you won’t be given the option to take a free trial for a month. This has been reportedly confirmed by the company, which also mentioned that instead of a free trial, users will be asked to pay a minimum amount of Rs 5 to view content from the platform.

As per this Livemint report, the option is currently being tested in the country, and won’t be available to all the users signing up with Netflix. In fact, the company has been quoted saying the special offer is more like a marketing promotion, which is likely to help the platform reach more people across the country.