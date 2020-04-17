Netflix Adds HDR Support for Some New and Unreleased Smartphones
Netflix has added new smartphones to its list of supported devices with HD/HDR. These smartphones include some Oppo and Sony Xperia devices, and also the unreleased Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.
The new inclusions were spotted by Android Police.
While Netflix regularly updates its list of supported devices and whitelists devices as and when required, the inclusion of the Mi Note 10 Lite comes as a surprise as the device is currently unannounced by the company and is rumoured to be launched around June 2020.
The inclusion of the Mi Note 10 Lite could be a mistake on Netflix's part as the name of the device is similar to the already-released Mi Note 10. However, it wouldn't be the first time Netflix has done something like this.
The company had also whitelisted the Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite before the Google and Samsung officially launched their respective devices in the market.
The inclusion of devices also comes at a time when the internet services are under pressure as a lot of people are streaming content and moving a lot of activities online.
In the midst of all this, Netflix had also announced that it is reducing the bitrate of videos so as to reduce bandwidth usage and keep the servers from crashing.
