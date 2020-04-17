Netflix Adds HDR Support for Some New and Unreleased Smartphones

Netflix has added new smartphones to its list of supported devices with HD/HDR. These smartphones include some Oppo and Sony Xperia devices, and also the unreleased Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

The new inclusions were spotted by Android Police.

While Netflix regularly updates its list of supported devices and whitelists devices as and when required, the inclusion of the Mi Note 10 Lite comes as a surprise as the device is currently unannounced by the company and is rumoured to be launched around June 2020.