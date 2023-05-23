Motorola Edge 40 Launch Today: Check Price in India, Specs, Design & Features

The Motorola Edge 40 has been launched in India today, 23 May at 12 PM. As per the reports, the mobile is expected to be sold via Flipkart. It was the official website of Flipkart that revealed the full specifications and price in India of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 smartphone.

The smartphone has a leather finish, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera set up, an IP68 rating, a 144Hz display, 68W fast charging technology, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. Know more about the launch of Motorola Edge 40 along with the price in India, specs, design, and features.