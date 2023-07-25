Moto G14 India Launch Date: Check Features, Specs, Price and Other Details

Motorola is all set to launch a new 4G smartphone in India called Moto G14. After unveiling the Razr 40 flip phone series in the country, the company will introduce an affordable smartphone Motorola G14 in India on 1 August 2023.

The Moto G14 is a successor of the Motorola G13 4G handset that arrived in India in the month of March. The smartphone will be available for pre-bookings on same day as launch event.

Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details about the Moto G14 below.