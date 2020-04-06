How To Recharge Jio, Vodafone or Airtel Number With an ATM Card
Mobile prepaid users in the country, especially those who would earlier recharge their phone data and calling packs from offline stores are relying on online platforms to extend their validity.
Now telecom operators have found a unique way for you to carry out recharges without paying online.
The likes of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have partnered with banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to help you make mobile recharges using their ATM machines. So the next you have to withdraw money, you can easily top-up your prepaid number as well.
This is the first time when telcos in the country are using such measures. You also have Airtel partnering with stores like Apollo Pharmacy for this purpose too. We’ll help you understand how and where this special feature will work.
Snapshotclose
How to Recharge Mobile via ATM
- Go to your nearest ATM and insert debit card in the machine
- Choose the Recharge option on the screen
- Enter your mobile number and then your 4-digit ATM PIN
- Enter the amount you want to recharge for
- Recharge will be confirmed on the ATM screen and money debited from bank account
The service is available through a wide array of banks, making sure people in different parts of the country can avail this feature, no matter wherever they live.
As you can see above, both Jio and Vodafone Idea have tied up with popular banks for the recharge option, while Airtel has limited its reach to select private banks.
Prior to this, all the telcos announced that their users falling in the low-income category will be offered extended validity on their numbers, and talk-time worth Rs 10 credited to their accounts as well.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)