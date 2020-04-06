How To Recharge Jio, Vodafone or Airtel Number With an ATM Card

Mobile prepaid users in the country, especially those who would earlier recharge their phone data and calling packs from offline stores are relying on online platforms to extend their validity.

Now telecom operators have found a unique way for you to carry out recharges without paying online.

The likes of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have partnered with banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to help you make mobile recharges using their ATM machines. So the next you have to withdraw money, you can easily top-up your prepaid number as well.

This is the first time when telcos in the country are using such measures. You also have Airtel partnering with stores like Apollo Pharmacy for this purpose too. We’ll help you understand how and where this special feature will work.