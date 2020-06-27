Short video-making application Mitron, which is touted as the Indian competitor to the Chinese app TikTok has crossed 1 crore downloads on the Google PlayStore.The founder of the application, Shivank Agarwal has said in a press note that the overwhelming response has come due to a strong sentiment among Indians for “#VocalForLocal.”This could also be due to the anti-China sentiment that’s spreading across the country as people are advocating the boycott Chinese goods and even apps.Mitron App Removed From Google PlayStore For Policy ViolationsEarlier, Mitron was in the news for all the wrong reasons as Google had taken the application down from the PlayStore as it was violating its "spam and minimum functionality" policy.It also did not have a privacy policy, which was also one of the reasons that it was taken down. The app was, however, restored later.It was also under some scrutiny as a Pakistani coding company claimed that the source code of the app was acquired from them. It was discovered that the Mitron app was a rebranded version of a Pakistani app called TicTic, developed by a Pakistan-based company QBoxus.On the same day when Mitron was proven to have not been developed in India, Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the app as India’s answer to TikTok and Facebook.‘Great Platform’: IT Minister Hails Repackaged & Unsafe Mitron AppThe Quint’s investigation had also found a major security flaw in the app as it “could let anyone bypass account authorization for any Mitron user within seconds,” according to The Hackernews.The app has garnered immense popularity in a short period of time as the interface and most of the app's features are exactly like TikTok and because it’s developed by an Indian. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.