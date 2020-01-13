Windows 10 Can Control Your Phone Via PC But You Can’t Make Calls

Using mobile apps via PC has become a useful tool for those who’re glued to their desks all day.

Popular platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram are accessible by mirroring the phone app on the bigger screen, something which is widely used by people across the globe.

But if you’re looking to access more content from your phone on a Windows PC then you have the “Your Phone” app, available on Windows as well as Android for mobile users. This app lets users read messages and even access photos stored in the phone’s library. It can also make calls, but to speak or listen, you still need to lift the phone.

So how does this app work and what else does this offer to the user? Here’s a detailed look at this new app and whether it is worth downloading.